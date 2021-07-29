Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts moderate rainfall with gusty winds in city

Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies and light rainfall on Thursday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with occasional intense spells.

IMD has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.08 metres is expected at 3.41 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.45 metres is likely to occur at 9.51 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Thursday recorded the maximum temperature at 31.7 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the death toll of the last week's rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 213 on Wednesday with the worst-hit Raigad district alone accounting for nearly 100 fatalities, the state government said.

Eight persons are still missing, an official release said. Heavy rains triggered massive floods and landslides in many parts of Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan and the western districts, since July 20.

Of 213 deaths, the maximum 95 were reported in Raigad district, followed by 46 in Satara, 35 in Ratnagiri, 15 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai, three in Pune, four in Sindhudurg and two each in the eastern Maharashtra's Wardha and Akola districts, said a statement issued by the disaster management department.