Mumbai weather updates: City wakes up to cloudy skies; IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall

Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies and light rainfall on Tuesday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 2.27 pm and the waves will reach a height of 4.55 metres. Also, a low tide of 1.24 metres is likely to occur at 8.39 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday after the recovery of 11 more bodies.

As many as 100 people were still missing and so far, 2,29,074 people have been evacuated from the flood and rain- affected areas and moved to safer places.

The administration of Raigad, the worst-hit district located in the coastal Konkan region, on Monday called off the search operation for 31 missing people in Taliye village which was ravaged by a massive landslide after heavy rains last week, an official told PTI.

On Monday, the Krishna river was flowing at 52.11 feet at the Irwin bridge in Sangli at 11 am, as against the danger mark of 45 feet, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)