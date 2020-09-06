Mumbai Weather Update: With no rainfall, maximum temperatures in city rises

With no rainfall for past couple of days, the maximum temperatures in the city have been rising. According to IMD Mumbai, the maximum temperature in the city on Sunday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Mumbai has been experiencing a rise in temperature as well as high humidity over the last few days, and as per IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar this is likely to continue for some time.

"Mumbaikars currently experiencing a rise in temp, high Humidity. Last 4,5 days, less rain, bright sunny days, cloudy skies in evening and rains with TS. Combined effect being felt. This sudden change in weather may affect health. Weather is likely to remain same for next few days," tweeted KS Hosalikar.