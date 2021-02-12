Mumbai weather update: With AQI at 312, city’s air quality drops to 'very poor' category

It's not just the temperature that's seeing a drop in Mumbai, the air quality has also fallen into the 'very poor' category.

On Friday, the air quality dropped to its worst so far this year. It has been categorised as 'very poor', with the overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 312, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Friday was 312 (very poor) with PM2.5 levels in the very poor category at 135 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, and AQI for PM10 at 245 (moderate).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, Mumbai continued to experience cool weather on Friday. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.

According to Mumbai’s IMD website, on Friday, Santacruz, and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 34.6 degrees Celsius and 31.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.