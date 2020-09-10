Mumbai weather update: Weekend rains likely in city and suburban areas

As the city has been experiencing scathing humid conditions and very little monsoon activity throughout the week, the next few days could bring in good rains over Mumbai and suburbs. Moderate showers filled with an isolated heavy downpour over Mumbai and adjoining areas , meteorologists have predicted.

Hinting at the possibility of prolonged monsoon, K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, (western region tweeted: "Extended Range Forecast for rainfall issued for next 4 weeks by IMD. Large deficiency over North West & North India in week 1. Positive anomaly over Maharashtra in Week1, indication of good rainfall. Week 3 will be good too over Maharashtra coast. Slight positive anomaly over isolated parts of North West India in week 2 and 3."

A private weather blog Vagaries of the weather has predicted an increase in rain activities starting Friday, September 11. It stated, " Monsoon in Mumbai is not over yet. Rainfall expected to increase from September 11 and a slightly wetter weekend is expected, with moderate rain activities on Saturday and Sunday."

This season Mumbai has recorded only 38mm of rainfall so far in September. "Mumbai has recorded a huge seasonal surplus of 1175 mm so far which caters to any shortfall of September. However, conditions are building up for a prolonged spell of decent showers mitigating the weather woes of Mumbaikars.“