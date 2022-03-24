Mumbai weather update: Two more days of partly cloudy skies, says IMD

Mumbai will observe partly cloudy skies for the next two days, says the Regional Meteorological department.

“For the next three days, we are expecting thunderstorm and rainfall activity in few parts like Konkan and madhya Maharashtra.

Whereas Mumbai will experience partly cloudy skies for 1-2 days which will gradually disappear and the sunny and dry weather will be observed,” an IMD official said.

“There could be some variations at times but mostly after 2 days the there will be light clouds in the morning hours but it will disappear during the day and the sunny weather will kick in,” added the official.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:17 PM IST