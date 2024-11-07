Mumbai Weather Update: Smog Blankets Dream City; Humidity On Rise

BMC conducted a mist cannon operation in the the Mumbai Fort region due to deteriorating air quality in the city. | Screengrab, X (@dainik_hint)

Mumbai: The temperature in Mumbai is 28°C today, on November 7, 2024. The forecast for the day shows a minimum temperature of 22°C and a maximum of 35°C. The humidity level is 52% and the wind velocity is 8 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:41 AM and set at 06:02 PM.

On Friday, November 8, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to have a minimum temperature of 27.05 °C and a maximum temperature of 30.98 °C. Tomorrow, the humidity will reach 51%.



The forecast for today indicates that the sky will be clear. Kindly plan your day based on the temperature and forecasted weather conditions. Savour the sunlight and remember your sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the beautiful weather.

VIDEO | A layer of smog engulfed parts of Mumbai earlier this morning. Visuals from Juhu Beach.



Mumbai AQI Today



Mumbai's AQI today is 236.0, placing it in the poor category. Additional locations, such as Chembur, logged an AQI of 120, categorising it as 'Moderate'. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport (T2) noted an AQI of 123, also within the 'Moderate' category, whereas Worli noted an AQI of 131, similarly categorised as 'Moderate'.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a predominantly clear sky in Mumbai today. The highest temperature is anticipated to hit 35 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature is forecasted at 22 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity is expected to vary from 52 percent to 76 percent.

Mumbai Weekly Weather Outlook



The city is anticipated to have sunny weather all week long. Between November 7 and November 12, Mumbai is expected to experience predominantly clear skies. Expected maximum temperatures are anticipated to fall between 33 degrees Celsius, 34 degrees Celsius, and 35 degrees Celsius, whereas minimum temperatures are forecasted to fluctuate between 22 degrees Celsius, 23 degrees Celsius, and 24 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation On Standby



As per a Mid-day report, with air pollution increasing in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has updated the guidelines established last year for construction zones. The municipal authority will form teams at the ward level to monitor construction sites and act if there are breaches of regulations. Air pollution monitoring systems utilising sensors will be set up at every construction site, and prompt measures will be implemented if pollution levels surpass the allowed threshold.

