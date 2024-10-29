Mumbai Weather Update: Skies Stay Clear From Rains; Smog Blankets City As AQI Worsens

Mumbai weather update: City Blankets Under Thick Smog | Bhushan Koyande

The temperature is 28.05 °C in Mumbai today, on October 29, 2024. The forecast for the day shows a low of 25 °C and a high of 33 °C. The humidity is at 78% while the wind is blowing at 3.6 km/h. Sunrise occurred at 06:37 AM and sunset is expected at 06:06 PM.

Tomorrow's Weather Report

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have temperatures ranging from 27.57 °C to 30.03 °C. The humidity levels will be 62% tomorrow.

The forecast for today guarantees that the sky will be free of clouds. Please schedule your day based on the temperature and expected weather conditions. Take pleasure in the sunny weather and remember to wear sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the sun.

#MumbaiRains #PuneRains

Further rise in Minimum Temperatures, with Mumbai and Pune recording 25.6c and 18.9c respectively🌡

Colaba recording 26.5c today is downright brutal at this time of the year🥵

Furthermore, there has been just 1 day in Pune where min temp was below normal🔥 pic.twitter.com/tCvWba8cfc — Weather Interpreter Tanny ⛈️🌤️ (@tan_5989) October 29, 2024

Mumbai AQI

The air quality index in Mumbai today is 107, classified as poor. It is advised that individuals wear masks when they go outside and schedule their day accordingly.