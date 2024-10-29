 Mumbai Weather Update: Skies Stay Clear From Rains; Smog Blankets City As AQI Worsens
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: Skies Stay Clear From Rains; Smog Blankets City As AQI Worsens

Mumbai Weather Update: Skies Stay Clear From Rains; Smog Blankets City As AQI Worsens

Today's forecast ensures that there will be no clouds in the sky. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather patterns. Enjoy the sunny weather and don't forget to protect yourself with sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the sun.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update: City Blankets Under Thick Smog | Bhushan Koyande

The temperature is 28.05 °C in Mumbai today, on October 29, 2024. The forecast for the day shows a low of 25 °C and a high of 33 °C. The humidity is at 78% while the wind is blowing at 3.6 km/h. Sunrise occurred at 06:37 AM and sunset is expected at 06:06 PM.

Tomorrow's Weather Report

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have temperatures ranging from 27.57 °C to 30.03 °C. The humidity levels will be 62% tomorrow.

The forecast for today guarantees that the sky will be free of clouds. Please schedule your day based on the temperature and expected weather conditions. Take pleasure in the sunny weather and remember to wear sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the sun.

FPJ Shorts
'700% Illegal Immigrants': Elon Musk Promotes Post Claiming 'Illict Voting' As US Elections Draw Closer
'700% Illegal Immigrants': Elon Musk Promotes Post Claiming 'Illict Voting' As US Elections Draw Closer
Video: Dancer Rohini Bhagat's Electrifying Moves On Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Aaj Ki Raat' Goes Viral; Netizens React
Video: Dancer Rohini Bhagat's Electrifying Moves On Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Aaj Ki Raat' Goes Viral; Netizens React
'Getting Threats': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora's Parents File FIR Against 7 Youtubers For Trolling Their Son On Social Media
'Getting Threats': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora's Parents File FIR Against 7 Youtubers For Trolling Their Son On Social Media
UP Police Constable Results 2024 To Be Announced Soon At uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Constable Results 2024 To Be Announced Soon At uppbpb.gov.in

Mumbai AQI

The air quality index in Mumbai today is 107, classified as poor. It is advised that individuals wear masks when they go outside and schedule their day accordingly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: Skies Stay Clear From Rains; Smog Blankets City As AQI Worsens

Mumbai Weather Update: Skies Stay Clear From Rains; Smog Blankets City As AQI Worsens

Mumbai: 67-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹14 Lakh After Being Placed Under 'Digital Arrest' By Fraudsters...

Mumbai: 67-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹14 Lakh After Being Placed Under 'Digital Arrest' By Fraudsters...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-BJP Spokesperson Shaina NC Joins CM Shinde-Led Shiv Sena After...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-BJP Spokesperson Shaina NC Joins CM Shinde-Led Shiv Sena After...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's...

Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation, MCOCA Likely To Be Imposed

Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation, MCOCA Likely To Be Imposed