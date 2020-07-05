Mumbai Weather Update: Rains continue to lash Mumbai, suburban areas receive 170 mm rainfall in last 12 hours

Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district continued to receive heavy rains on the third consecutive day on Sunday. The IMD on Saturday has issued warning of "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places in the area besides rest of the North Konkan in the next 24 hours.

Water-logging and incidents of tree/branch falling were reported in Mumbai, causing traffic jams. Interior Maharashtra also received fairly widespread rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It issued an orange alert for neighbouring Palghar district and yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik and Pune districts. Yellow warning means `be updated' while orange warning means `authorities should be prepared'. The most severe warning is red (take action).

The Colaba weather station in south Mumbai reported 74.6 mm rainfall during 12 hours since 8.30 am on Saturday, while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 132.2 mm rainfall, said the IMD.

"Mumbai, NM (Navi Mumbai), Thane; very intense spells of RF (rainfall) last 12 hrs leading to Very heavy (120-200 mm) to Extremely heavy RF (>200 mm) so far. Parts of Thane recd so far more than 200 mm, Boriwali side 170 mm. City so far 70 - 80 mm. Contrast to what happened yesterday. Still more ahead. TC," Mumbai IMD Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted late in the evening.