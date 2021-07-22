Mumbai weather update: Rains continue to batter city, IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall

Overnight heavy rainfall continued to batter Mumbai and suburban areas on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall or thundershowers in city and suburbs with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

IMD has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 45-55 kmph to 60 kmph.

The IMD on Wednesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 74.29 mm, 60.17 mm and 71.46 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.39 metres is expected at 10.46 am and another high tide of 3.82 is expected at 10.38 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.89 metres is likely to occur at 4.46 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city.

With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara. Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway informed that due to waterlogging on tracks owing to heavy rains, Mumbai local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted.

It stated that the train service between Igatpuria and Khardi was temporarily stopped due to waterlogging. Heavy rains in Mumbai also led to traffic snarls. Waterlogging was reported in Malad-Jogeshwari, Eastern Freeway and Vile Parle-Bandra belt, causing traffic.

(With inputs from Agencies)