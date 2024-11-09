 Mumbai Weather Update: Pleasant Start To The Day As City Welcomes Winter; Check Out Temperatures, AQI & More
The forecast for today shows that the sky will be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunlight, and don't forget to take your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the pleasant weather.

Updated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Mumbai Weather: City to get cooler mornings this week; AQI 'poor' | File

The temperature in Mumbai is 28°C today at 9:00 AM on Saturday, November 9. The forecast for the day shows a minimum temperature of 23°C and a maximum of 35°C. The wind speed is 8 km/h, and the relative humidity is 50%. The sun will rise at 06:42 AM and set at 06:02 PM.

Mumbai is forecasted to have a minimum temperature of 27.2 °C and a maximum of 30.57 °C on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Tomorrow, the humidity will reach 51%.

Mumbai AQI Today

Today, Mumbai's AQI is recorded at 129.0, signifying subpar air quality levels in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a largely clear sky over Mumbai today.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature is predicted to be 22 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity is anticipated to range between 52 percent and 76 percent.

Mumbai Weekly Weather Outlook

The forecast predicts sunny conditions for the entire week in the city. From November 7 to November 12, Mumbai is anticipated to have mainly clear skies. Predicted maximum temperatures are expected to range from 33 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are projected to vary between 22 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation On Standby

According to a Mid-day report, due to rising air pollution in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised the guidelines set last year for construction areas. The local government will create teams at the ward level to oversee construction sites and take action if rules are violated. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be established at each construction site, with immediate actions taken if pollution levels exceed the permitted limit.

