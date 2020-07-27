Mumbai Weather Update on July 27: Heavy rainfall lash parts of city, leads to waterlogging

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 97% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 34 (Good) on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, IMD's Dy Director General KS Hosalikar said, "Mumbai Morning Rains moderate ...With intense spells now going on. It will not there for longer time."