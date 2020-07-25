Mumbai Weather Update on July 25: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that Mumbai will likely receive moderate to heavy rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city today will be 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 92% in Santacruz and 93% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 46 (Good) on Saturday morning.

According to a report by Indian Express, IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rain in isolated areas in Mumbai and Thane for Saturday. With the advent of the southwest monsoon, heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Friday. The Western Express Highway was drenched as vehicles plied through it.

Meanwhile, IMD's Dy Director General KS Hosalikar said that Mumbai will recieve moderate to heavy rainfall in next 24 hours.