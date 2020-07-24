Mumbai Weather Update on July 24: IMD predicts moderate rainfall or thundershowers for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall or thundershowers. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 30.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall or thundershowers today, with a relative humidity of about 92% in Santacruz and 93% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 48 (Good) on Friday morning.

The IMD has also predicted that moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours at isolated places in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. IMD officials have also issued a yellow alert for the entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, IMD's Dy Director General KS Hosalikar said that the rainfall intensity was likely to increase over the weekend. "Possibilities of enhancement of rainfall activity over west coast on week end, including Mumbai with the development of system in Arabian sea, as shown. Interior of Maharashtra nxt 3 days could be good rains," he tweeted.