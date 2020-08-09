Mumbai Weather Update on August 9: IMD says monsoon to become active again over Mumbai and coastal Maha from tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that monsoon to become active again over Mumbai and other parts of coastal Maharashtra from Monday after moderate rainfall in the city and neighbouring areas in the last two days. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Sunday will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.5°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 85% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 33 (Good) on Sunday morning.
Heavy rains and gale had lashed Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday. The intensity of rain reduced gradually in the last two days.
"The IMD observations revealed that south west monsoon is likely to become active on west coast from 10-11 August including Mumbai. The situation is likely to continue for a week," K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, India Meteorological Department's Mumbai centre, told news agency PTI.
The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai had recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 146 mm during the period.
