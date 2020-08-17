Mumbai Weather Update on August 17: IMD says city likely to receive moderate to light rainfall today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Mumbai will likely receive moderate to light rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today and relative humidity of about 87% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 47 (Good) on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that there are possibilities of rains over the interior of Maharashtra. "Latest satellite cloud top temp (CTT) indicates possibilities of rains over interior if Mah; Solapur Sangli Latur Osmanabad Jalgaon Sindudurg. Mumbai Thane around... Isolated showers," he tweeted.