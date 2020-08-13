Mumbai Weather Update on August 13: IMD says heavy rains to hit parts of Mumbai, neighbouring districts

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and intense showers in neighbouring districts. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 28.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 85% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 40 (Good) on Thursday morning.