Mumbai Weather Update on August 1: City likely to receive moderate rainfall today, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that Mumbai likely to receive moderate rainfall with occasional intense spells. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city today will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 85% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 33 (Good) on Saturday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that July ended with a 10-per cent rainfall deficiency but monsoon is likely to be normal in the second half of the four-month rainfall season. The IMD had predicted that July will get rainfall that is 103 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which falls in the "normal" category. June had received 17 per cent more rainfall than normal.
In its Long Range Forecast for rainfall in the second half (August-September) of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said August is likely to receive rainfall that is 97 per cent of the LPA with an error margin of plus/minus nine per cent.
"Quantitatively, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104 per cent of the LPA with an error margin of plus/minus eight per cent," it said. The LPA rainfall over the country for the 1961-2010 period is 88 centimetres. Monsoon in the range of 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered normal. The official rainfall season in the country is from June 1 to September 30.
