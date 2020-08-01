Mumbai Weather Update on August 1: City likely to receive moderate rainfall today, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that Mumbai likely to receive moderate rainfall with occasional intense spells. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city today will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 85% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 33 (Good) on Saturday morning.