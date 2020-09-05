Mumbai Weather Update: No respite from high temperature, humidity

Mumbaikars may have to wait awhile for a welcome dip in temperatures. The city has been experiencing a rise in temperature as well as high humidity over the last few days, and according to forecasters, this is likely to continue for some time.
"Mumbaikars currently experiencing a rise in temp, high Humidity. Last 4,5 days, less rain, bright sunny days, cloudy skies in evening and rains with TS. Combined effect being felt. This sudden change in weather may affect health. Weather is likely to remain same for next few days," tweeted KS Hosalikar, the Deputy Director General of Meteorology.
"Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards evening or night in city and suburbs," said IMD Mumbai on its website on Saturday afternoon.
IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Saturday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. In the last 24 hours, while the Santa Cruz observatory recorded 6.9 millimetres of rain, the Colaba observatory recorded 15 millimetres.
An Update on the Mausam website however adds that there is a possibility of rain or thundershowers towards evening or night on September 5.
