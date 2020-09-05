Mumbai Weather Update: No respite from high temperature, humidity

Mumbaikars may have to wait awhile for a welcome dip in temperatures. The city has been experiencing a rise in temperature as well as high humidity over the last few days, and according to forecasters, this is likely to continue for some time.

"Mumbaikars currently experiencing a rise in temp, high Humidity. Last 4,5 days, less rain, bright sunny days, cloudy skies in evening and rains with TS. Combined effect being felt. This sudden change in weather may affect health. Weather is likely to remain same for next few days," tweeted KS Hosalikar, the Deputy Director General of Meteorology.