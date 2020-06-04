Mumbai Weather Update: Mumbaikars wake up to rains, strong winds; IMD predicts rains likely to continue for few hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted that 26.8°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C. While on the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 26.4°C and the minimum will be 24°C.

The city will witness a cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain and relative humidity of about 87% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba, said IMD.

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from here on Wednesday, sparing India's financial centre which is already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cyclone had the coastal districts of Maharashtra from Arabian Sea with wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour (kmph) on Wednesday afternoon. Mumbai was on edge as it braced for the cyclone after a gap of 72 years.

The neighbouring coastal districts of Raigad and Palghar bore the brunt of the storm experiencing strong winds, heavy rainfall and raging sea surge. Tidal waves measuring up to 6-8 feet lashed parts of the coastal areas.

Tin roofs erected on the terraces of residential apartments flew away in some places and several trees and electricity poles were also uprooted. Mumbaikars heaved a sigh of relief as the cyclone's damage appeared limited to the uprooting of trees in some areas that led to vehicles being crushed.