Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of occasional intense spells likely today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that moderate rainfall with the possibility of occasional intense spells is likely in the city and suburbs.

The IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places and gusty winds.

The IMD on Wednesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 8.31 mm, 15.39 mm and 8.78 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.00 metres is expected at 6.35 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 2.36 metres is likely to occur at 1.34 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, the deep depression over north interior Odisha moved further west-north-westwards early on Tuesday with a speed of 21 kmph, weakening into a depression, and lay centred over north interior Odisha and adjoining north Chhattisgarh.

Several areas across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have been witnessing intense rainfall since the past 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Gujarat and west Madhya Pradesh; very heavy rainfall ia forecast at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan and heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Konkan on Wednesday, the IMD said.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and crossed the Odisha coast, bringing heavy rains in several parts of the west coast and Central India.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:08 AM IST