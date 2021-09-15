e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court asks Centre to make appointments in tribunals in two weeks
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:08 AM IST

Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of occasional intense spells likely today, says IMD

FPJ Web Desk
Photo Credit: PTI

Photo Credit: PTI

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that moderate rainfall with the possibility of occasional intense spells is likely in the city and suburbs.

The IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places and gusty winds.

The IMD on Wednesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 8.31 mm, 15.39 mm and 8.78 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.00 metres is expected at 6.35 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 2.36 metres is likely to occur at 1.34 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, the deep depression over north interior Odisha moved further west-north-westwards early on Tuesday with a speed of 21 kmph, weakening into a depression, and lay centred over north interior Odisha and adjoining north Chhattisgarh.

Several areas across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have been witnessing intense rainfall since the past 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Gujarat and west Madhya Pradesh; very heavy rainfall ia forecast at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan and heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Konkan on Wednesday, the IMD said.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and crossed the Odisha coast, bringing heavy rains in several parts of the west coast and Central India.

(With inputs from Agencies)

ALSO READ

Interview: Mumbai continues to be safe city for women, says Dilip Walse-Patil

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:08 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal