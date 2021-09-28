Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of heavy spells with gusty winds likely today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy spells with gusty winds at isolated places.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 0.76 mm, 5.01 mm and 27.28 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.09 metres is expected at 3.34 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.59 metres is likely to occur at 9.32 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a low-pressure area and as a result, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in the next 3 days, Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai informed on Monday.

The IMD expects heavy rains over parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Konkan on Tuesday. Heavy rains are likely over isolated places over Gujarat and Konkan on Wednesday.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, which is when the Konkan region is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain. While a red alert was issued for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Tuesday.

