Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of heavy spells at isolated places likely today, says IMD

Mumbai and adjoining areas woke up to cloudy skies and light rainfall on Monday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 10.05 mm, 36.55 mm, and 22.11 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.48 metres is expected at 5.23 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.16 metres is likely to occur at 11.56 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in rainfall activity over east and adjoining central India with heavy spells of rainfall over the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim likely to continue till August 17.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over the rest of the country during the next five days, it said in a release on Sunday.

The IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days, while isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on Monday.

Isolated heavy falls are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till August 17, over Jharkhand on August 16 and 17, over east Madhya Pradesh from August 17 to 19, over Chhattisgarh from August 16 to 19, and over Vidarbha on August 17 & 18.

