Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall likely in city and suburbs today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that moderate rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs.

The IMD on Thursday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 35.43 mm, 52.09 mm and 21.21 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.54 metres is expected at 1.21 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 0.54 metres is likely to occur at 7.25 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

After recording deficient rainfall in August, the IMD has predicted above-normal precipitation in September. The rainfall deficit until August 31 was nine per cent. The deficiency until September 5 was nine per cent.

While issuing its forecast for September, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the shortfall recorded during August is likely to be compensated with excess rainfall in the current month.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 09:28 AM IST