Mumbai weather update: Moderate rain with possibility of heavy to very heavy spells likely today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy spells and thunderstorm with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 82.26 mm, 103.52 mm and 90.59 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 2.86 metres is expected at 4.22 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.81 metres is likely to occur at 10.48 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

In the last two days, at least 13 people died in heavy showers, floods and lightning in parts of Maharashtra with the Marathwada region bearing the major brunt of rain fury, while more than 560 people were rescued after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was mobilised and helicopters were deployed, officials told PTI on Tuesday.

Besides, more than 200 cattle perished or were washed away and a number of houses were damaged in torrential rains that lashed Marathwada over the last few days, causing havoc in a region which is considered a perennially drought-plagued area, they said.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:42 AM IST