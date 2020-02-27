Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature slightly dropped to 36.4°C

A day after Mumbai recorded the second-highest maximum temperature, 37.4°C, of the season, on Thursday the city saw a slight drop in temperature to 36.4°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted that 36.4°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 20.4°C. While on the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 35.4°C and the minimum will be 22°C.

The city will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 49% in Santacruz and 63% in Colaba, said IMD. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 106 (Moderate) on Thursday morning.

Mahesh Palawat, the Vice president Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather took to Twitter and said: "At 37.4 degree,#Mumbai recorded second highest #maximum #temperature of the season yesterday. Hot face easterly winds will continue until 27. #Mumbai to heat up further. Stay safe and keep yourself hydrated."