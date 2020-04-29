Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature in city to be around 35°C today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 35°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 34.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.6°C. Mumbai will witness clear sky today in the morning but will become partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening, with a relative humidity of about 73% in Santacruz and 87% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 39 (Good) on Wednesday morning.