Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature in city to be around 34°C today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 34.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.8°C. Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 73% in Santacruz and 91% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 32 (Good) on Thursday morning.