Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature in city rises to 35°C

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 35°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, the minimum temperature was 26°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 78% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 32 (Good) on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Weather Cast, a private weather forecast agency, stated that temperature in Mumbai to be likely 4°C above normal at 38°C. The suburbs will likely witness a maximum temperature of 42°C. With humidity factor real feel will be 50°C.