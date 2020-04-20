Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature in city rises to 35°C

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 35°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, the minimum temperature was 26°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 78% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 32 (Good) on Monday morning.
On Sunday, Weather Cast, a private weather forecast agency, stated that temperature in Mumbai to be likely 4°C above normal at 38°C. The suburbs will likely witness a maximum temperature of 42°C. With humidity factor real feel will be 50°C.
But according to IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Sunday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 34.2°C, while the minimum temperature was 27°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 34°C, while the minimum temperature was 27.2°C.
The IMD on March 30 predicted that the average temperature in some parts of the country is likely to remain above normal during the April-June period. The April-June seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celcius to 1.0 degree Celcius over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India, it said.
