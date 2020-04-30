Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature in city rises to 34°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 34.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.6 °C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 34.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.2°C. Mumbai will witness clear sky today in the morning but will become partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening, with a relative humidity of about 70% in Santacruz and 91% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 43 (Good) on Thursday morning.