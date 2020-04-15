Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature in city rises to 34°C

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 34°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, the minimum temperature was 24°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 74% in Santacruz and 87% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 70 (Satisfactory) on Monday morning.

According to IMD's weather bulletin, an isolated thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds are likely over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Interior Karnataka, south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Vidarbha during next 5 days. Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Telangana on 17th and 18th and over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17th April.