Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature in city rises to 34°C

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 34°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, the minimum temperature was 24°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 74% in Santacruz and 87% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 70 (Satisfactory) on Monday morning.
According to IMD's weather bulletin, an isolated thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds are likely over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Interior Karnataka, south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Vidarbha during next 5 days. Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Telangana on 17th and 18th and over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17th April.
The IMD on March 30 predicted that average temperature in some parts of the country is likely to remain above normal during the April-June period. The April-June seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celcius to 1.0 degree Celcius over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India, it said.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Tuesday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 35.7°C, while the minimum temperature was 25.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 33.2°C, while the minimum temperature was 25.5°C.
