Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature in city rises to 34°C

On Tuesday, maximum temperature in Mumbai witnessed a slight drop to 34°C from 36°C on Monday, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, minimum temperature was 26°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 82% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 51 (Satisfactory) on Tuesday morning.
On March 30, IMD had predicted that average temperature in some parts of country is likely to remain above normal during the April-June period. The April-June seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celcius to 1.0 degree Celcius over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India, it said. Moreover, frequency of heat waves in the core heat wave zone is likely to be slightly above normal during the season.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Monday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 35.7°C, while the minimum temperature was 25.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 33.2°C, while the minimum temperature was 26°C.
