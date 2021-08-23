Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall with possibility of occasional intense showers likely today, says IMD

After experiencing showers and pleasant weather for three days, Mumbaikars witnessed clear skies on Monday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 3.61 mm, 0.02 mm and 0.05 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.61 metres is expected at 12:43 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.03 metres is likely to occur at 6.52 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Monday recorded the maximum temperature at 29.7 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory also recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius.

Last week, various parts of Maharashtra received moderate-to-heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area over Vidarbha that stretches till northern Tamil Nadu.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:17 AM IST