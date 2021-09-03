Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall likely in city today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely in Mumbai.

IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs on Friday.

The IMD on Friday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 3.64 mm, 6.86 mm and 9.66 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.65 metres is expected at 9.57 am and another high tide of 3.07 metres is expected at 9.42 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.10 metres is likely to occur at 4.03 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday providing relief to the people of Maharashtra from the humidity. Several low-lying areas were also inundated following heavy overnight showers.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Thursday forecast "thunderstorm with lightning" in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra starting September 4. The IMD predicted similar conditions in isolated parts of north Vidarbha on September 3.

Thunderstorms were likely over entire Marathwada, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on September 4. Similar conditions would prevail, with minor variation, on September 5, the Regional Meteorological Centre said. Northern districts of Jalgaon, Dhule and Nashik received heavy rainfall in the last couple of day, causing flash floods in some tehsils.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 09:35 AM IST