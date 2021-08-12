Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall likely in city today, says IMD

Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies and a light drizzle on Thursday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs.

The IMD on Thursday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 4.49 mm, 7.94 mm, and 6.26 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.44 metres is expected at 2.31 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.00 metres is likely to occur at 8.32 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Wednesday said that the current spell of weak monsoon over the country is likely to continue for the next five days.

However, the intense rainfall spell over northeast and adjoining east India, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, is expected to last till August 14 and reduce thereafter, the IMD said.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over north Indian plains (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat till August 15, it said.

Rainfall activity will increase over peninsular India from August 16 onwards, the IMD said. Scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next five days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during August 11-14 and over Kerala during August 11-12.

(With inputs from Agencies)

