Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall likely in city today, says IMD

Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies and light rainfall on Tuesday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells on Tuesday.

IMD has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph.

The IMD on Tuesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 8.23 mm, 9.38 mm and 6.70 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 2.99 metres is expected at 7.27 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.49 metres is likely to occur at 2.30 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Tuesday recorded the maximum temperature at 30.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory also recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Monday said that rainfall during August and September, the second half of the four-month rainfall season, is likely to be on the higher side of normal.

In another forecast for August, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said monsoon is also likely to be normal in the month.

"The 2021 August to September rainfall averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (95 to 105 per cent of Long Period Average) with a tendency to be on the positive side of the normal," Mohapatra said at an online briefing.

The LPA of the August to September period rainfall over the country as a whole for the years 1961-2010 is 428.3 mm.

Every year, the IMD issues forecast for the second half of the Southwest Monsoon, for August and September, the last two months of the four-month rainfall season.

The spatial distribution suggests that below normal to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the north, east and northeast parts of the country. Normal to above normal rainfall is most likely to be experienced over most parts of peninsular India and adjacent central India, the IMD said.

The IMD has also started issuing month-wise forecast for the four-month rainfall season from this year.

For August, it said, "Rainfall averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of LPA)," Mohapatra said.

The LPA of the August rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 258.1 mm The spatial distribution suggests that below normal to normal rainfall is likely over many areas of central India and some areas over north India.

"Normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of peninsular India and northeast India" he added.

