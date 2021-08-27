Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall likely in city and suburbs today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs on Friday.

The IMD on Friday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 2.12 mm, 1.81 mm and 6.48 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.97 metres is expected at 2.50 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.17 metres is likely to occur at 8.51 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Friday recorded the maximum temperature at 31.3 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of the state had received very heavy rainfall in the third week of July, leading to flooding and landslides, after which monsoonal activity had witnessed a lull.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 09:46 AM IST