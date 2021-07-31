Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall in city with possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places on Saturday.

The IMD on Saturday said that both Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 3.2 mm rain, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.05 metres is expected at 4.43 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.67 metres is likely to occur at 11.13 pm today.

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 74.00 percent on Saturday. The water level in the lakes was 34.99 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 10,85,189 million litres of water or 74.00 percent (approx) as recorded on Saturday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 34.99 % with 4,99,199 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 12,40,122 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

With this, four lakes that provide drinking water to the metropolis are now almost filled to their capacity.

The civic body, has, however, informed that there will be a 15% water cut in the city and western suburbs on 3rd August.

Areas: Parts of Kurla, Ghatkopar, Andheri and Goregaon.

BMC has appealed to residents to use water carefully and cautiously.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara from July 29 to August 2, the state government on Thursday directed the divisional commissioners and the concerned district collectors to be prepared for mitigation of disaster, shift people from low-lying areas and especially those residing on hill slopes to safer places and keep in readiness stocks of food packets, drinking water and medicines.