Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spell, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that moderate rain is likely in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells.

The IMD on Sunday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 14.40 mm, 17.36 mm and 16.07 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.43 metres is expected at 1.58 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 0.46 metres is likely to occur at 7.59 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, there were early morning showers on Friday in the national capital that lowered the minimum temperature to 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data updated at 8.30 a.m., the Ayanagar observatory recorded maximum rainfall at 32 mm, 18 mm rainfall was recorded at Palam, 6 mm at Lodhi Road, while 5 mm rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung observatory.

The city is likely to receive another spell of rain later in the day as the IMD has predicted moderate rain on Friday.

The Met Department has also predicted moderate rain for the next three days.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be around 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Thursday was at 34 degree Celsius.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years. According to IMD, the rainfall on September 1 was the highest that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades.

The air quality in the city was in the 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 159 at Lodhi Road around 9 a.m. on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:33 PM IST