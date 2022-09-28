Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain in city, suburbs over next 48 hours | Salman Ansari/FPJ

Mumbai, its suburbs and Thane regions, the India Meteorological Department said, will witness light to moderate rain with cloudy sky for the city and suburbs over the next 48 hours. IMD also forecasted a possibility of thundershowers in the duration.

Meanwhile, temperature will be around 25 degrees Celcius to 31 degrees Celcius.

The city and suburban area for past two weeks have been witnessing spells of moderate showers with occasional intense rainfall due to a cyclonic circulation.

Last Wednesday, the temperature in city also dropped by two degree Celcius due to the prevalent weather conditions. IMD official KS Hosalikar had said the drop in temperature brought chill air during the daytime and the nights got colder as well.

However, the rain is retreating; IMD has forecast a monsoon retreat in Mumbai and surrounding areas between October 5 and 10. Officials said that the monsoon in Mumbai, Thane is likely to retreat during the second week of October.