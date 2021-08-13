Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs on Friday.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.28 metres is expected at 1509 hours in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 0.97 metres is likely to occur at 2110 hours today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, flooded water in the city finds it difficult to get into the seas. Low tide will help the floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter into the seas.

The IMD on Tuesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 5.66 mm, 8.66 mm, and 12.04 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, It was a clear Friday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, the maximum is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

No rain is forecast till August 16, however, Delhi will only find some respite from the heat when light showers or thunderstorms, or both are predicted from Tuesday.

Till then the national capital will experience a partially cloudy sky and strong surface wind, the Met department data showed.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the maximum was 36.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was at 63 per cent.

"There may be some light activity on August 16. However, the monsoon is likely to revive fully only from August 17 when the trough is expected to move back towards the south. At present, it has shifted north to the Himalayan foothills and westerly winds have started blowing over Delhi," said a senior India Meteorological Department official.

Delhi has so far received its maximum monsoon rainfall in August, the second half is expected to cover for the entire month. The normal rainfall for the month is 247mm. As per the IMD, the monsoon season lasts from June 1 to September 30.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:21 AM IST