Mumbai weather update: Light rainfall over city likely this week | Photo by BL Soni

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said there is a possibility of a new weather system over the week resulting in light to moderate rain spells over the city and suburbs. The city also witnessed thunderstorms and lightning along with rainfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning, despite high humidity levels during the day.

According to IMD official Sushma Nair, “The rainfall that occurred over this weekend was mainly due to the thunderstorm activity and there was no new monsoon system. However, according to new developments, there is a possibility of new systems generating over the week which will most likely result in good rainfall over the west coast of Maharashtra, including the city and suburbs.” According to Nair, this is because the IMD is expecting westerly winds to get stronger over the week which will result in rainfall.

“Also many people are thinking that the monsoon is retrieving. However, the IMD assures that according to our long-term observations for the month of September, we are expecting better rainfall in this month compared to August,” added the official.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city and suburbs remained above the 32°C mark. The minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 24.7°C and the maximum was 33°C, with a relative humidity of 96 per cent. Meanwhile, Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 26.5°C and a maximum temperature of 32.6°C, with relative humidity at 90 per cent.

As per data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Sunday, Mumbai recorded a satisfactory Air Quality Index (AQI) of 31, while other cities like Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 26, 21, and 35, respectively. The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.