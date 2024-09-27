Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Stretch Orange Alert As Weather Intensifies

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert India-Wide Till October 2 | FPJ

India's financial capital has been experiencing extreme weather for the last forty-eight hours, with intense rainfall hitting the urban area on Wednesday and persisting until early yesterday, eventually ceasing after a brief period. Nevertheless, Mumbai was greeted by overcast skies following rain showers overnight. The orange alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai has been extended by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for today. Residents should prepare for a day that will be characterised by heavy rainfall.



Mumbai Weather Today

Mumbai will see more rainy days ahead. Mumbai, on September 27 to experience a misty atmosphere with a temperature ranging at 25.99 degree Celsius, humidity shall stay at 94. The wind is to flow from South West at 2.57 Km/h speed.

Very intense rainfall is expected to hit South and Central Mumbai in the coming hours, with many suburbs also experiencing heavy rains starting at 10am. It is anticipated that Mumbai will experience heavy rainfall until afternoon.

The city can expect temperatures ranging from 23°C to 31°C, accompanied by continuous rainfall and mostly cloudy conditions. This trend will continue until September 29, with temperatures increasing slightly to 24°C–25°C, keeping the city wet through the weekend.

Red Alert Warning In Maharashtra

The IMD has issued a red alert for Nashik and an orange alert for Palghar, Pune, Nandurbar, and Dhule. Almost every other city in Maharashtra has been placed under a yellow alert for today, September 27.

Mumbai's Weather Forecast Till October 2nd

The weather outlook for the upcoming days in Mumbai suggests that the city will persist in encountering rainy weather. From September 27th onwards, we can anticipate temperatures fluctuating between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius, along with overcast skies and moderate rainfall. This trend will continue on 28th and 29th September, with the temperatures increasing slightly to 24 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively. The rain, even though not heavy, is forecasted to persist, resulting in a damp conclusion to the month.



As September comes to a close and October begins, there is a forecast of lighter rain on 30th September, with heavier showers expected on 1st and 2nd October. As temperatures range from 26 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, residents should expect increased rain in the early days of October as the city experiences the change in weather.

The city continued to experience disruptions on Thursday due to heavy rainfall, resulting in flooded streets and traffic congestion. The Mumbai local train network, commonly known as the city's lifeline, experienced a temporary slowdown but resumed regular operations.

Massive traffic jams were observed on Wednesday on the Western Express Highway and other main routes due to water accumulation on the roads, causing travel to become challenging. The ongoing heavy rain, which started in the morning, prompted the city's weather officials to issue a 'Red Alert' for Mumbai, cautioning about stronger rainfall in the upcoming hours.