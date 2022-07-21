Mumbai weather update: IMD sees light to moderate rains in the city

Mumbai weather update: Two more days of cloudy skies, says IMD | Photo Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued the ongoing green alert for Mumbai for the next two days due to the absence of significant weather systems over the city. According to IMD, on Thursday and Friday, the city will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs.



IMD official Sushma Nair said, “As of now there is no rainfall warning for Mumbai and nearby regions. Therefore, the green alert will continue. However, the climate will remain wet with moderate showers and cloudy skies.”



Meanwhile, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), on Wednesday, Mumbai recorded a good Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI of 24, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 38, 26, and 17 respectively.



The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.

Water levels in lakes

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city has reached 12,82,266 million litres in the last 24 hours. At the same time last year it was 5,31,734 million litres.

High tide and low tide

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.53 metres is likely to occur at 05.41 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.37 metres is expected at 11.47 am tonight.

