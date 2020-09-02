Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says possibility of light to moderate rain is expected today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of light to moderate rain is expected today.
"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said in a statement on Wednesday.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, IMD said rain showers are likely in September but not as strong as in July and August. A few heavy rain spells cannot be ruled out for the city and suburbs through the month, it added.
A high tide of 4.30 metres is expected at 12.20 pm in Mumbai today, predicted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, a low tide of 1.20 metres also likely to occur at 6.25 pm today. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba has received 2.6 mm of rainfall and Santacruz 10.5 mm in the last 24 hours.
IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 30.7°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.