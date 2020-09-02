Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says possibility of light to moderate rain is expected today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of light to moderate rain is expected today.

"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, IMD said rain showers are likely in September but not as strong as in July and August. A few heavy rain spells cannot be ruled out for the city and suburbs through the month, it added.