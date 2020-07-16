Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says Mumbai to receive heavy downpour for next few hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has issued a red alert for Mumbai and other coastal areas in Maharashtra following heavy rains in the region. IMD said that Mumbai to receive heavy downpour for six hours.

The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 27.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 26.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 93% in Santacruz and 93% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 20 (Good) on Thursday morning.

IMD on Thursday said that Bandra, Bandra Kurla Complex (East), Santacruz, Colaba, Mahalaxmi, Ram Mandir and NSC (Worli) stations of Mumbai have reported more than 10 cm of rainfall. "Till now, heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated very heavy rain has been realized over Mumbai," the weather bureau said.

The Met department has said that Mumbai would continue to be lashed with heavy downpour for around six more hours. "Rainfall is occurring over Mumbai and is likely to continue over it for next 6 hours. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to be realized over Mumbai during next 6 hours," IMD said.