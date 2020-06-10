Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says maximum temperature in city to be around 33°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.2, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C. Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain today, with a relative humidity of about 75% in Santacruz and 87% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 29 (Good) on Tuesday morning.

The weather forecast bureau has said a low pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, north Konkan and Kerala during 10th-12th June and isolated heavy falls is likely in parts of Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and south Madhya Pradesh during 11th-12th June, the weather office added.