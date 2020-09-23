Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says intense to very intense rainfall is likely to continue in city

Mumbai received one of the highest showers in the last 24 hours of this monsoon season and more rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs on Wednesday. Heavy showers overnight and early Wednesday morning caused waterlogging at many places in the metropolis, disrupting rail and road traffic.

The Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) received 286.4 mm showers during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, which is the fourth highest rainfall in the Maharashtra capital's history.

The Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) recorded 147.8 mm rainfall during the same period. As per IMD Mumbai's record of Santacruz observatory since 1974, it reported 318.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours on September 23, 1981, 312.4 mm rainfall on September 23, 1993 and 303.7 mm rainfall on September 20, 2017.

Amid heavy rainfall, Mumbai's municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has asked that all offices and establishments in the city, barring essential services, be shut on Wednesday due to the downpour and IMD's forecast of "heavy to very heavy rains" in the city. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said Chahal has also appealed Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes, unless it is an emergency.