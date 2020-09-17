Mumbai weather update: IMD says city will continue to witness light to moderate rainfall today

Bringing some much-needed respite from heat and humidity, Mumbai witnessed cloudy weather with few spells of rainfall on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that city will continue to witness light to moderate rainfall today.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain," IMD Mumbai stated on its website on Thursday.

IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai and Thane will receive few spells of rainfall. "As per IMD GFS guidance, Marathwada may get fairly widespread hvy showers on 18 Sept. Adjoining dist of M Mah & Vidarbha mod rains with TS. S Konkan isol hvy possibility on 18. Today interiors r expected to get mod to intense spells Mumbai, Thane cloudy with 1,2 spells," Hosalikar tweeted.