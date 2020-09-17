Mumbai weather update: IMD says city will continue to witness light to moderate rainfall today

Bringing some much-needed respite from heat and humidity, Mumbai witnessed cloudy weather with few spells of rainfall on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that city will continue to witness light to moderate rainfall today.
"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain," IMD Mumbai stated on its website on Thursday.
IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai and Thane will receive few spells of rainfall. "As per IMD GFS guidance, Marathwada may get fairly widespread hvy showers on 18 Sept. Adjoining dist of M Mah & Vidarbha mod rains with TS. S Konkan isol hvy possibility on 18. Today interiors r expected to get mod to intense spells Mumbai, Thane cloudy with 1,2 spells," Hosalikar tweeted.
IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast said that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 25°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. While the rainfall might have brought in some respite from heat, the humidity levels will be at 93% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba.
The IMD forecast said widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls "very likely" over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala during the next three to four days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Marathwada and north Interior Karnataka on September 15 and over Madhya Maharashtra on September 16, it said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)