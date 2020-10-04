Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says city to witness cloudy sky with moderate rainfall today

The weather forecast put out by IMD Mumbai indicates the maximum temperature in the city on Friday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. While the rainfall might have brought in some respite from the heat, the humidity levels will be at 96% in Santacruz and 96% in Colaba.

Withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon will mostly be on schedule over the state, as per the latest extended range predictions issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and is expected to withdraw around October 15. According to revised withdrawal dates for monsoon, the new one for Mumbai is October 8 against the usual September 29.

The country received above normal monsoon rainfall during the four-month season for the second consecutive year and recorded the third highest precipitation in the last 30 years, the IMD said.

The country received 109 percent rainfall of the Long Period Average (LPA) with three of four months -- June (118 percent), August (127 percent) and September (104 percent) -- witnessing above normal rainfall, while July recorded (90 percent) deficient rainfall. Generally, maximum rainfall is received in July and August.

Monsoon in the range of 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered as ''normal''; 104-110 per cent as ''above normal'', above 110 per cent as ''excess''. Rainfall below 90 per cent is considered as ''below normal''.